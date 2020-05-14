Rain eases for the evening but more rounds of storms in the forecast

Storms are outbound this Thursday afternoon but more storms are likely overnight. We’ll manage to salvage much of the evening as storms exit the state early. Storms this Thursday have remained below the “severe weather” threshold, while bringing us some much needed rainfall. Through Wednesday, May rainfall was tracking 1.24″ below average. Combine that with an April that came in as the 15th driest, we could use the rain.

A few light, widely scattered showers are possible this evening. Better chance for rain and storms come when the nighttime jet stream kicks in, triggering more showers and thunderstorms overnight.

We’ve broken our “cool streak!” After spending 10 straight days with temperatures below average, Thursday brought 70 and 80-degree warmth to the state. This warmup took this May from the 7th coolest on record, down to #8. We’ve only seen 9 days reach the 70° mark this year. By now, on average, we typically have 21 days reach and rise above 70°.

The warmup isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. We keep the mild temperatures around through the weekend but a front meandering through the area will also keep daily chances for rain and storms in the forecast.

We’re keeping a close eye on a system in the tropics. A low pressure disturbance over the Straights of Florida is strengthening. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 70% chance of intensifying into a Tropical Cyclone over the next 48 hours. While the Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn’t officially start until June 1st, this could be our first named storm of the year. This system is projected to move northeast into the Western Atlantic by early next week.

This system could cause some kinks in the forecast by early next week and slow down our warming trend. We will continue to watch this closely and bring you updates as we get new information.