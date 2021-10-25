Rain eases to showers, as temperatures fall through the day

Intense rainfall and storms are now exiting the state, after a water-logged past 24-hours! Thankfully, severe weather was non-existent for the state but high water is still an issue through the afternoon for a few counties, along with high riverbanks and creeks.

Expect scattered showers off and on through the day, while temperatures fall and winds remain breezy throughout the state. Rather cloudy skies will remain for the day too, making for a mainly gray day!

Tonight, skies will begin to clear in spots, as temperatures cool into the lower 40’s in many locations. With the wind still remaining breezy…expect some wind chills in the 30’s by sunrise Tuesday!

Dry weather is back for Tuesday and Wednesday…much needed! Both days will bring highs near 60° and some bright sunshine at times. Another rain-maker will head into the state by Thursday and through Friday, adding to what has been a very wet month already! October 2021 will go down likely in the top 5 wettest ever on record!