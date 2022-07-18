Pockets of rain (mostly south) and areas of fog will greet you out-the-door this Monday morning! After a water-logged Sunday of much needed rain, drier conditions are to return later this afternoon. Sunshine will slowly build in through the day, as temperatures return to a seasonal level of 85°. There could be one or two additional showers popping back up this afternoon and again, mainly south of Indianapolis. July rainfall for downtown now sits at 1.83″, still .0.80″ below the monthly average but making some headway!

A hot, dry stretch begins tomorrow…90’s emerge again and will take us through the remainder of the workweek and weekend! This heat will bring a minimal shower chance, so back to drought-like conditions! Check out the numbers on the heat below!