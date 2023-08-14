Rain will ease this evening from west to east as a cold front sweeps the state. An unusual early season ‘closed low’ will bring some very mild air this week. Heat is on the horizon.

High humidity will drive these late day downpours. A few storms possible ahead of a passing cold front. Rain to scatter and diminish from west to east thru 8/9pm.

Heavy downpours are easing downtown Indy just before 6pm. Standing water on area roads for the evening commute (Keystone & Fall Creek in image below) but skies will brighten. Clouds break out west and sunshine will emerge soon.

A little early. A fall-like pattern will be overhead for a few days. This ‘Closed-low’ in jet stream brings clouds and a few showers Tuesday along with temperatures more typical of late September. Since July 1 we’ve lost 1 hour and 10 minutes of daylight and the lengthening nights leads to the slow/steady build up of cooler air. We get a taste of fall for a few days before a MAJOR pattern change this weekend.

No 90-degree day here since August 4th and for the season we’ve had a total of only eight days in Indianapolis. All signs point to a major shift in the upper-air patter allowing the persistent hot dome that has been anchored out west to migrate east starting this weekend. Indications are that heat is coming and it may have some staying power. The onset of the upper-level high pressure, where the air is sinking and heating up would deliver dry and hot conditions into early next week. We are tracking the progress and the eventual shift over the next few days. Enjoy the mild, even fall-like feel as heat is on the horizon.