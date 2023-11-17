Much-needed scattered showers will remain in the forecast through the early afternoon, as temperatures slowly fall and winds increase across the area. Out-the-door, mild temperatures are holding (55-60°) but be sure to grab the umbrella or just a light rain jacket to begin the day.

Showers will lessen in coverage from west to east by the afternoon as a cold front passes through downtown around 1:00 pm. This will bring cooler air and an uptick in wind flow from the northwest to the end of the afternoon. Rainfall totals will range between .10″ to .20″ for most before clearing skies this evening. Burn bans remain for most of the southern part of the state and this rain will help to ease that threat. The moderate drought still holds but more rain is expected by next Tuesday.

The weekend brings a return to sunshine, along with a return to more seasonal air. Saturday and Sunday will bring frosty mornings, bright sun, and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.