Rain, gray skies and reduced visibility levels will soon be a thing of the past just in time for the weekend! Scattered showers will be around for many hometowns through the early morning. Then as the low-pressure center sitting northeast of Indiana moves east, it will also take the clouds with it!

Precipitation chances go down as the morning progresses. However, the clouds still will dominate much of the sky. This comes after a dreary Thursday with a few spots seeing closer to an inch of rain in spots. Indianapolis officially received 0.29″ of well-needed rain on Thursday. Our northeast counties are seeing the most rain as of this morning and that rain will exit as the hours go on. High temperatures Friday in the upper 50s and breezy northwest winds behind that low-pressure system.

No problems for Friday night high school football across Central Indiana as the skies will continue clearing. Temperatures for the games will be in the lower 50s. This sets the stage for a great weekend ahead! A weak front will push through Saturday and drop our temperatures for Sunday. Both days will be dry minus a small chance for sprinkles will north of Indianapolis on Saturday.

The breezy conditions will continue Saturday with possible gusts near 30-35 miles per hour in the afternoon and evening. After the weekend, upper-level ridging will try to occur as we enter the work week. More continued sunshine on Monday with seasonable highs in the lower 60s. Highs in the 70s return Tuesday and continue through the work week! Rain chances return by Wednesday.