Thursday’s report from the US Drought Monitor expanded moderate drought conditions to nearly 70% of the state. Late afternoon rain fell in locations that are the driest in the state.

DOWNPOURS DIVE SOUTH

Shortly after 4pm a cluster of showers and storms were entering southwest and west-central Indiana bringing some hope of needed rainfall. While amounts were healthy we reported that this are would weaken and diminish by 8pm. Rain began falling at the Airport in Indianapolis just before 5pm, lasting for about two hours. By the time it ended, a mere .07″ of rain was recorded, hardly enough to put a dent in a deficit that is nearing four inches below normal since June 13th. We had as much rain fall Thursday as we have had total since mid-June (.06″).

Entering the day, this is the DRIEST spell of weather from mid-June to-date since 2012 and ranks second driest all-time for the calendar dates. It was no surprise that when the US Drought Monitor issued its weekly report early Thursday morning that “moderate drought” conditions have expanded and that the “abnormally dry” conditions encompassed nearly the entire state.

The complex of rain did dive into the driest locations in the state. Rainfall of up to 2″ was reported southwest in Vincennes, while over one inch reports came from Knox, Daviess, Martin and Lawrence counties. South of Bedford, Mitchell reported 1.73″ Thursday. Little to no rain fell north and northeast through Thursday night.

Reports from farmers in north-central Indiana where crops are being impacted more heavily.

“Corn yield in our area has already been substantially reduced and can’t be recovered. We need a couple inches to revive soil solution. These 2 or 3 tenths showers aren’t helpful”

RAIN CHANCES RETURN

A new cluster or complex is exacted to spread into southwest Indiana by sunrise bringing renewed downpours for areas that received decent rain Thursday. That complex will continue sliding southeast and likely weaken but new showers and some storms are to develop/increase into the afternoon. We are expected rainfall coverage to grow to 60% areal coverage by early afternoon, bring at least a possibility of needed rain to locations that were bypassed Thursday. IF little or no rain falls where you live Friday, that chance for rain is dashed until perhaps late next Tuesday. We will monitor trends.