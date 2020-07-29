Rain follows the ‘sunniest’ day of July

Soak up the late day sunshine! Wednesday is the SUNNIEST day here since June 15th (45 days). Clouds have been plentiful this month just like the previous six months of 2020.
Rain chances and a new pattern are on the horizon, more cloudier days are coming. The percent of cloud cover will exceed 50% for at least the next four days.
We are tracking the return of rain starting Thursday. Rain showers will increase in coverage and intensity from mid-morning on and favors more frequent downpours across south-central Indiana through early afternoon. Thursday looks to be the best chance to get under some showers with areal coverage reaching 50%. The daily rain chance will continue but coverage slims Friday and through the weekend. At this distance, the next ‘dry’ day forecast is not until next week.