Rain follows the ‘sunniest’ day of July

We're in for another great day with lots of sunshine! Take note though, changes are on the way that include daily rain chances. If you have hopes to hit the pool or get some yard-work done, pick today! This will be the best day out of the next several. Dew point temperatures have been dropping since a cold front passed on Monday. Drier air has been streaming into the state and now, by Wednesday morning, dew point temperatures have dropped by as much as 10-degrees from where they were Tuesday morning. This has allowed air temperatures to drop down into the mid 60s for most of central Indiana, and some, like Crawforsdville, made is into the 50s this morning!

Patchy fog this morning is already lifting, leaving us with mostly sunny skies. The sunshine and a wind shift out of the southwest will drive temperatures into the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. The UV index will be high and a sunburn can occur in as little as 15 minutes without any protection on your skin. Don't forget the sunblock!