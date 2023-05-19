Showers and thundershowers are to increase in coverage late Friday ahead of a cold front. Once the rain ends it will not return for several days

It was the 8th 80-degree day of the year ahead of downpours and a cold front Friday. The warmth will be replaces as rain sweeps the area and winds shift late night. The weekend will open cooler with 80-degree days on hold until next week. Rain has cooled some locations into the 60s in just a matter of minutes. Downpours along with a few embedded t-storms are to slowly increase rest of the evening. Peak coverage to over 60% likely from 9pm thru 11pm.

Rainfall will not be evenly distributed but some locations that get under a thunderstorm of heavier downpour could receive upwards of one inch of rain.

COLD FRONT COMING

Cooler and drier air is on the way and by sunrise Saturday the rain is long gone Temps in some locations fall into the 40s by sunrise but the coolest air will come early Sunday morning. It the second night after a cold front passes that will deliver the coolest air. Come Sunday morning, area-wide lows in the 40s are expected.

DRY AND SUNNY SPELL

The rainfall Friday may be the LAST for some time. Off overnight long range machines, the forecasts have been consistent at delivering dry time and warmer weather right through race day and Memorial Day. Temperatures are to warm under an upper-level high pressure sprawling out across much of the eastern half of the Nation by mid-week. It is certainly still a long way off but confidence is high that rain will be limited and temperatures could exceed 80-degrees for several days starting next week. Stay tuned as we hawk over the latest data and prepare for the all important Indy 500 one week from this Sunday.