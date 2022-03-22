Rain is back today and will be with us off and on through the day! Be sure to give yourself some extra time out-the-door, as the morning rush hour will be wet and slow in spots. Rain intensity will fluctuate through the day, as another steadier push arrives late afternoon and into the evening.

Some storms could be in the mix with lightning and thunder but no severe weather is anticipated! Highs today will reach the upper 50s (this evening), much cooler than Monday but still above average for this time of the year.

Additional rain and storms will continue tonight, while temperatures stay mild and likely rise overnight into the lower 60s on breezy winds.

Wednesday brings more rain and shift to cooler air by the mid to late afternoon. This will follow an early day high in the lower 60s. A colder push will rush in for Thursday and continue through the weekend. So long to the 70s of last week, as a chance for showers and wet snowflakes could hamper your Saturday outdoor plans. We will keep you posted on any modifications for the weekend in the days ahead!