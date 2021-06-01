Rain into Thursday, sunshine and 80s return for the weekend

We kept the mostly to partly cloudy skies for the day with temperatures topping off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. As we head into tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s with increasing shower chances especially south and east of the metro.

The Indians game should go off with no issue but by the end of the game, a few showers cannot be ruled out.





Showers will gradually move north as we head into the morning hours of Wednesday. Heavy pockets of rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be likely as we head into Wednesday. Temperatures will top off around 70°. There will be a sharp cut-off of rainfall totals as we head into Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Thursday will start off with scattered showers that will slowly taper off into the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s. Showers will still be possible Thursday afternoon/evening but those chances are looking less likely. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s. Rain totals will range from half an inch to up to an inch with higher totals south and east. Areas in northwestern Indiana will see generally less than a quarter of an inch.

As we head into the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures will soar into the upper 80’s. Friday will bring a few clouds and temps in the lower 80’s before climbing into the middle and upper 80’s by this weekend. Our next rain chances will return at the beginning of next week.