Rain is back, steady in spots; brighter weekend ahead!

Remnants of Zeta and a low out west are driving our current rainmaker today! Rain will fall steadily through the day with amounts ranging between 1″ to 3″ before coming to an end after sunset.

The steadiest and heaviest will remain for areas south of I-70, no doubt, drought-busting rains. Along with the rain, a persistent northeast wind will keep the day chilly and raw, as temperatures hold in the middle to upper 40s.

Rain ends and skies will slowly clear overnight, creating a chilly and damp start to Friday morning. As sunshine builds, things will begin to dry out just in time for the weekend. Saturday looks great with lots of sun and milder air returning to the state. This will should make for a perfect night of trick-or-treating!

A strong cold front arrives on Sunday morning and will whiplash our warming trend. Although the front comes through dry, temperatures will plummet by midday, while winds turn quite gusty!

Northeastern Indiana (Fort Wayne) could see a few snow showers during the afternoon. This will result in the coldest morning of the season on Monday morning, as we dip into the middle to upper 20s. Brighter, better days return next week…including Election Day.