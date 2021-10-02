Rain likely through the weekend; tracking cooler weather this week

Hard to imagine Indianapolis climbed to 92° on the same date two years ago (2019)! That high temperature marked the warmest the city had ever seen for the month of October. We will not be anywhere near the lower 90s today. Rather, temperatures will trend cooler as storm system treks over the Midwest.

The rain showers have arrived this Saturday morning and the coverage will rise as we head into the afternoon. A few embedded thunderstorms/downpours are also possible at times today. Up to an inch of rain is possible through by early Monday morning. Isolated higher totals cannot be ruled out in the locations that see a random thunderstorm.

After seeing a stretch of 80-degree days, the storm system producing the rain and cloudy skies will keep temperatures cool both days of the weekend. Indianapolis will see near-average highs in the lower to mid-70s. There are going to be several opportunities for showers this next week, but it will not be a complete washout. Dry hours will mix at times this week, which will help temperatures rise back into the mid-70s!