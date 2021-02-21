Rain mixes in with snow tonight; warmer days arrive this week

Indianapolis finally climbed above freezing (32°) Saturday afternoon for the first time in two weeks! Temperatures are going to improve this week and become more seasonal for this time of year. Normally we should be in the lower 40s in central Indiana!

There will be several dry hours today before rain and snow moves into Indiana. Temperatures this evening are going be in the upper 30s, but temperatures aloft (above the ground) are going to be closer to the freezing mark. That makes freezing rain, sleet and snow a possibility at times this evening and overnight.

Most of the snowfall is going to stay north of the Indianapolis area and mainly impact areas closer to Fort Wayne and South Bend. The northern half of the state could see a couple tenths of an inch of snow before turning to all rain.

With the recent subfreezing stretch, ground temperatures are cold and below 32°. This means rain showers may freeze on some untreated surfaces tonight and create black ice. Slick road conditions are certainly a possibility tonight and into the Monday morning rush hour. Plan now for extra time heading into work in the morning.

About 0.25” of rain is going to be possible with this system with a sticking snow over northern Indiana. Once this system moves out of the area late Monday morning, central Indiana will see a break from precipitation for a few days. There will even be times of sunshine with above average highs midweek. Snowmelt is also expected this week, which will create slushy, sloppy roads.