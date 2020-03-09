Rain moving in

Showers are inbound late Monday afternoon another unseasonably mild afternoon.

Showers will increase in coverage and intensity for the rest of the evening, the window is closing to get out and enjoy the very mild weather.

For the second straight day the temperature reached 66-degrees, the normal high for April 22nd and 17-degrees above normal. This is NOT the warmest of 2020, we reached 67-degrees on February 3rd (Super Bowl Sunday).

March 2020 currently ranks among the warmest 15% on record and is running nearly 20-degrees warmer than March 2019 to-date.

The winds will remain out of the south overnight and strong. Gusts could top 40 mph at times and it will keep temperatures elevated through sunrise. Temperatures are likely to only fall into he lower 50s by sunrise.

RAIN ARRIVES

Rain will sweep across the state this evening and increase to frequent downpours and even a rumble or two of thunder. Rainfall will reach its peak around midnight at nearly 100% coverage and amounts could top three-quarters of an inch. The showers are outbound early Tuesday morning and will likely be lighter and more widely scattered for Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday will be cooler but drier by noon and the rain threat will not return again until later in the week.