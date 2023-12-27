The stretch of 50s ended. However, the above-normal temperatures did not! Indy’s high of 48° Wednesday is 10° above normal with no signs of the slightly milder conditions going away. A complex system spinning over St. Louis right now will move east. It will bring spots well south of Indianapolis some precipitation overnight into early Thursday. Then, a wintry cocktail of rain, perhaps mixing with snow will be the story late Thursday into Friday.

It’s been 284 days since Indianapolis’ last measurable snow and it will likely continue. The key to all of this will be watching temperatures and how quickly colder air will rush in from Canada. For the Indy metro, patchy fog and perhaps a few sprinkles will be around tonight. Any mixed precip will stay well south of I-70, with our southern counties and southern Indiana seeing rain perhaps mixing with snow. If it turns over to snow, any minor accumulations will be limited to elevated or grassy surfaces. This is the story for overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday around Central Indiana will start dry for most before our viewing area gets behind the low-pressure center. Once that happens, our winds will shift and precipitation in the afternoon will start primarily as rain. Then after sunset when temperatures drop, we’ll see if temperatures can hit 32° for any rain to mix or turnover to light snow. Otherwise, we’re thinking this will be mainly rain for Central Indiana.

A few lingering rain or snow showers are possible into Friday. Besides that, Friday will be cooler with highs struggling to hit 40°. However, we aren’t thinking we will dip too far from normal even into the first days of 2024. Overall, temperatures will be at or above normal. The last weekend of the year will be dry, although breezy with highs in the 40s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday.