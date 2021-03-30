Rain precedes a strong cold front; Temperatures to tank for coldest open to April in 29 years

WARM AGAIN

Tuesday topped 70-degrees for the fourth time this year and this month. The afternoon high of 73° is the normal for May 16th and 15-degrees above normal. The four 70-degree days this month is the most in a March since 2016. Remember March 2012? March 2012 had 14 days reach or surpass 70° – most ever for the month.

RAIN ON THE WAY

Showers will quickly develop this evening spreading northeast form southwest Indiana late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Showers will increase in number and intensity before a cold front sweeps the state, growing to nearly 60% of the area by midnight. A thunderstorm or two is possible before winds shift to the northwest, no severe storms are expected.

BRACE FOR THE BLAST

Here comes the cold again! Behind the cold front, temperatures are set to tank to 40-degrees by sunrise. Ushered in on northwest winds the chill will have a sting with a wind-chill lowering to the middle 30s by sunrise. It will fell 40-degrees colder by Wednesday morning and there isn’t a rebound coming for a few days.

Temperatures are to stay well below normal for the rest of the work week and the first day of April will be among one of the coldest on record. The afternoon high Thursday may fail to reach 40° for some locations and the forecast high of 42° for Indianapolis would make this the coldest April 1st in 29 years.