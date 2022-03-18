Clouds increasing this morning, as temperatures hover in the lower 50s out-the-door! By this afternoon, rain and storms return to the area, bringing a slight chance for gustier winds, small hail and a heavier downpour in a few selected communities! This will bring a slightly cooler day but still above average, while temperatures slip late afternoon and into the evening. Scattered showers will remain through the overnight, as temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

Saturday brings additional rain, much colder air, breezy winds and heavy cloud cover! This will make for a crummy day and activities confined to the indoors, if possible.

Sunday brings a return to sunshine and a quick jump in temperatures as we recover to around 60°. Monday brings more warmth and the best of next week!