Rain returns before the weekend is out

It was another chilly start to the morning when central Indiana woke up to temperatures in the upper 20s through mid 30s.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for our area until 8 PM. That means there is an increased fire risk this evening due to the dry and windy conditions. It is recommended that you avoid any outdoor burning/bonfires until after 8 PM. Use caution with anything that can cause a spark. These conditions can help fires spread rapidly.

We’re dry tonight and not turning nearly as cold by the morning. Southerly winds and more cloud cover will only allow temperatures to drop into the mid 40s to low 50s by early Sunday.

We’re moving into a wetter pattern this week. As we’ve been heavily emphasizing, we are severely lacking in the rainfall department. Since August 19th, Indianapolis has only recorded 0.36″ of rainfall. Normally, the city should have seen over 6″ of rain by now. At 60 days long, this is the driest for the dates on record.

Rain chances return on Sunday with a few showers possible early in the day. However, most of the rain will hold off until the evening with the main impacts lying south of I-70. If you’re going to the Bengals VS Colts game tomorrow, it’s not out of the question for a few isolated to widely scattered showers to be in the area.

Showers continue overnight with model guidance wanted to bring in over an inch of rainfall to our southern counties by early Monday. These numbers may get trimmed back as this system gets closer but these rain chances are looking more promising than any over the past two months. We have quite a few rain chances this week so keep the umbrella handy.