Rain returns for the weekend but there will be plenty of dry time too

It’s been a picture perfect day for late April. Sunshine mixed with clouds and temperatures that rose into the mid and upper 60s! The evening is shaping up to be pleasant, as well. If you’re still hoping to get outdoors for this Friday, it’s going to remain dry as temperatures cool to the low 60s late this evening before dropping to the low 50s overnight.

AN IMPROVING WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Rain chances are on the rise once again as another low pressure system is set to move across the Ohio Valley for the weekend. However, good news! Earlier in the week, what had looked like it could be a windy, rainy and much colder system has shown signs of weakening. This system is bringing the rainfall in slower. Therefore, we’re going to have a fair amount of dry time and even take thermometer on Saturday back to the mid and upper 60s.

A few spotty showers will develop by Saturday morning. Rain coverage across Central Indiana ramps up toward the late afternoon and evening. Showers will be scattered in nature and continue off and on from the afternoon into the evening.

There is not a lot of instability present tomorrow but enough to suffice for some thunderstorms development by the late morning and afternoon. It’s these areas of thunderstorms that will likely see the heaviest rainfall from this system.

Overall, heaviest rainfall is projected to fall to the west and south of Central Indiana. Most of us here, will remain with light rainfall totals through the weekend. However, pockets of heavier rainfall are possible, especially those areas that get under thunderstorm development.

After some morning showers on Sunday, the rain moves on and we finish the weekend dry. However, the weekend will finish cooler and breezy as highs only rise to the mid and upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.