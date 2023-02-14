Rain and Clouds Return Today

Happy Valentine’s Day! It is another chilly morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-30s. Patchy frost is possible this morning, meaning you may need to factor in a few more minutes to clear your car’s windshield if was sitting outside overnight.

Skies are partly cloudy, and we will stay dry for the morning rush hour. However, rain chances will creep back in later this afternoon and for the evening. Cloud cover will increase ahead of the shower activity. Even with the additional cloud cover, temperatures should rise into the mid-50s this afternoon.

Wind speeds will also pick up this evening and overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all central Indiana from 4 PM today through 10 AM Wednesday. In that time frame, wind gusts may rise near 50 MPH. Power outages will be possible.

Spring-Like Midweek

Most of the rainfall is going to exit the state by Wednesday morning and skies will become brighter. The sunny skies and strong southerly winds will drive temperatures into the mid-60s tomorrow afternoon! The weather is going to be unseasonably warm, but not quite record-breaking for the date (Indy’s record: 72°). Enjoy the warmth while it lasts because much colder changes are on the way by the end of the week.

Tracking Storms for Thursday

A second storm system is going to move into the Ohio Valley Wednesday night and into Thursday. Several states are highlighted under a severe weather threat, including Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio. The southern half of Indiana is also included in the slight risk zone with damaging winds being the primary threat. Highs should still climb into the lower 60s before a cold front slides over the area. Stay tuned for updates from the FOX59 Weather Team.

Colder End to the Week

A cold front associated with the late-week system will make temperatures sharply drop. Any rainfall will turn to light snow showers Thursday night and early Friday morning. Prepare for a blustery Friday and for temperatures to be 30 degrees colder! Highs in the lower 30s are anticipated on Friday.