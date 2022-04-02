Cloud cover is already increasing from west to east across central Indiana this Saturday morning. There should be some dry time to enjoy outside this midday and into the early afternoon. However, rain chances will ramp up as a storm system slides over the Midwest today.

This morning, skies will become mainly cloudy, and temperatures are going to be cooler than average. After the lunch hour, the area should warm up into the upper 40s. Highs today will be running about five degrees below the average for early April. Even though we are trending below normal, it will be an improve compared to Indy’s high of 44° on Friday!

After 3 PM, rain showers will cross over Indiana’s western border with the coverage picking up by 5 PM. A few downpours are possible at times along with a couple rumbles of thunder. Wind speeds are also going to pick up later today ahead of the cold front. Wind gusts may peak between 35 and 40 MPH!

Showers are going to exit this evening and skies will become mostly cloudy overnight. Prepare for another chilly start to Sunday with lows falling back to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend! Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and the area will see more sunshine throughout the day. Milder weather is expected this week. However, a soggy pattern is also going to set up. Prepare for several rounds of rain starting Monday morning.