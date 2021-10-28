Rain returns today; wet end to the workweek

After a frosty start to Wednesday, temperatures are not nearly as chilly across this central Indiana this morning. Lows will drop into the upper 40s for the morning rush hour as showers near downtown Indianapolis. Have the rain gear nearby throughout the day because a storm system is going to slowly travel over the Ohio Valley today, tonight, and tomorrow.

The cloud cover and showers will keep temperatures below 60° this morning and afternoon. It will turn breezy as well with gusts near 25 MPH.

Shower chances will linger overnight and into Friday. The storm system will continue to supply the area with scattered showers during sectional high school football games tomorrow night. Temperatures by kick-off will fall to the mid-50s.

The low pressure system will finally depart from the area Saturday afternoon. Rain totals within the next few days may climb near an inch. Indianapolis is already at nearly seven inches of rainfall for the month of October! Precipitation totals are trending more than four inches above average to date.

Halloween is looking great weather-wise! Seasonably mild with highs in the lower 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy for trick-or-treating too!