INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a busy weekend across Central Indiana and one that features both pleasant and wet weather. Let’s time things out and get you ready for all of your outdoors plans.

Super Saturday weather

If you can’t tell from the title, Saturday is going to be a good one. With that said, we’ll still wake up to a chilly morning with lows in the 25-30 range across the area. Thanks to bright and sunny conditions that temperature will increase quickly. By the afternoon, we’ll be enjoying a day in the mid-upper 50s with a light breeze. Great weather for all those headed to the IU-Purdue football game!

Rainy & wind blast into Indiana

Clouds will begin to build during the late afternoon, and we’ll be overcast by the late evening. Heavy rain will impact the state as soon as midnight and continue into the early AM. If you have plans late Saturday night, don’t discount the rain! Wind will begin picking up too.

It will be a cloudy and windy start to Sunday with temps in the mid 40s. Off and on showers will be present until around lunchtime. An isolated shower or two will remain possible in the afternoon, but we will begin to dry. Despite this, an overcast sky will hang around. Highs are expected reach the low 50s. Peak wind gusts will be in the 35 mph range. We cool and begin to clear overnight.

Precip totals will on the higher-end for this time of year with a widespread 0.75-1.25″ of rain expected. This is great news as we could use it!

A few ups & downs this week

Monday and Tuesday will each be mostly cloudy, but Tuesday will feature another substantial warm up. Once again, this comes ahead of our next storm system, which will impact the state overnight into Wednesday. We’ll continue the up & down temperature trend into the late week.