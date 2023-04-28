INDIANAPOLIS – Cloudy skies remain into Saturday. Get ready for a few showers, even a thunderstorm into the afternoon.

Saturday forecast

Rain showers into Saturday

The day will start with a little clearing and mostly on the dry side Saturday morning. Then the clouds start rolling in and spotty showers enter as well. By 6 p.m. a few thunderstorms will also be popping up.

Sunday showers

Sunday looks to have showers rolling through even earlier in the day. By noon, scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms popping up isn’t out of the question. Much cooler temperatures on tap for Sunday.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast