INDIANAPOLIS – After back to back beauties with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine, rainy weather threatens the middle of our week.

Rain showers move in

You wouldn’t know it by the sunny weather on Monday, but clouds and showers are beginning to develop and move in the direction of Central Indiana. We’ll wake up on Tuesday morning with filtered sunshine and temps in the low to mid 30s. Wind will begin to pick up during the day and gusts will reach the 30-35mph range during the afternoon. The southeasterly direction will help warm us back into the mid 50s despite what will be a fully overcast afternoon. Rain showers will make an appearance by the late afternoon and a period of steady rain will ensue during the evening. Wind gusts will increase another 10mph or so overnight as we dry into Wednesday.

A pair of 60 degree days?

Wind will remain southerly and robust as we head into Wednesday and temperatures will have a chance to reach the mid 60s during the afternoon! This will be dependent on the position of a warm front however, and it is certainly possible that Southcentral Indiana reaches the mid to upper 60s, while the metro area is held to the low 60s at best. Regardless, it will be breezy and also sunny too! We’ll enjoy the dry weather for 24 hours before our next chance for rain.

Thursday will be mild as we begin the day in the low 50s and the strong southerly wind will have a chance to get us into the low 60s during the first half of the day. The warm up will be competing with rain however, which will fall through the first several hours of the day. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible as well. We will remain breezy throughout the day and begin to sharply cool off with the passage of a cold front in the afternoon.