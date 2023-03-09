INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and increasing clouds. It will be another mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures. We enter an active weather pattern into the weekend and early next week.

Mild, cloudy Thursday

For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, making it feel colder. Showers will start to move in later this evening with overnight lows dropping to the upper 30s. 0.25″ of rainfall is likely across the state.

Rounds of wintry mix

Friday will be chilly with highs only in the lower 40s and wind chills in the 20s with winds out of the north. A passing flurry or drizzle is possible throughout the day, and accumulating snow will stay well to our north.

This weekend will start off dry with temperatures in the lower 40s on Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s. Sunday will bring another system, producing areas of rain and some light wintry mix as well.

By early next week, some passing snow showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. By Wednesday, temperatures rebound back into the lower 50s with sunshine.