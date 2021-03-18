Rain storm ending, sunny close to winter and start to spring

SPRING STORM

Wind and rain accompanied the spring storm Thursday, enough rain that is was the wettest day of 2021 and the wettest since November 25th. Over one-inch of rain in Indianapolis through 6pm while locally heavy totals were reported north. Kokomo, Tipton were nearing 2″ amounts with Bunker hill and Logansport, just to name a few were exceeding 2″ by late day. Several locations north of Indianapolis were reporting low land flooding, standing and high water on roadways.

The system is departing and the northern flank of the storm’s rain will drift south this evening and slowly end from northwest to southeast before midnight. Additional quarter-inch rainfall is possible and at times – a few wet snowflakes or some ice pellets could mix in. The steady departure of the rain will also lead to clearing skies before sunrise.

Gusty winds will continue into Friday morning from the northeast. The winds that gusted over 40 mph at times Thursday will ease with time but gusts could persist over 30 mph through id-morning Friday. The gusts Thursday included 43 mph Indianapolis and Kokomo. A wind advisory remains in effect until 11pm.

SUNNY STRETCH COMING

We had a tremendous open to March with abundant sunshine but we took a turn. At one point we were running at 80% possible sunshine but a recent spell of cloudy days has dropped us back below normal. We are on a nine day run of cloudy to mostly cloudy skies but that is changing as we start the weekend. The final day of winter will be bright and breezy and the first weekend of spring could feature 100% sunny skies! Clouds are to be thinning before sunrise Friday and when spring begins officially at 5:37am Saturday, we will be clear overhead. We are expecting sunny days Friday through Monday along with warmer temperatures too. 60-degree days are to return starting Sunday afternoon.