Rain takes a break this morning, as mild air pours into the state! Temps in the 50s out-the-door is a nice way to start a January day. Roads are damp and the winds remain steady but nothing too gusty through the morning rush hour.

A cold front is on its way early this afternoon! This will prompt a return of scattered showers and a few storms, as winds begin to crank up from the southwest at 20-30 mph, stronger gusts up to 50 mph. This front will bring a drop in temperatures beginning around 2-3 p.m. today!

Colder air pours in this evening and through Friday, as flurries will continue overhead with no accumulation expected! Tomorrow will bring a blustery day with highs only reaching the middle 30s with wind chills in the 20s all day.

The weather pattern settles down on Saturday with some sunshine and less wind before a weaker system moves in on Sunday. The weekend will end unsettled with rain and snow mixing in at times, with some slushy accumulations possible in colder pockets across the state.