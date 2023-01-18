Rain Returns this Afternoon

It may be a dry morning across central Indiana, but you will still want to prepare for rain chances this afternoon. Skies are overcast this morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s. The northwesterly winds are creating a wind chill factor this morning and it feels like upper 20s.

Rain chances ramp up after 4 PM as the coverage becomes more widespread after 7 PM. Heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms are expected overnight as a warm front slides over the Ohio Valley. As a result, temperatures will continue to rise overnight and become mild despite the rainfall. It will also become windy tonight with southerly winds gusting up to 35 MPH.

Severe Weather Threat South

The same storm complex will also bring a threat for severe weather over the southern US. It stretches from eastern Texas to Mississippi, and as far north as western Kentucky. An isolated severe risk exists over the southern tier of the state overnight with strong wind gusts as the primary threat.

Severe weather is not likely for the FOX59 viewing area tonight. Heavy rain will be the main concern tonight along with the thunderstorm activity. Up to an inch of rain will be possible around the area by Thursday night.

Winter Storm Impacts Northern Plains

Central Indiana is situated on the “warmer side” of the storm system, which is why we will mostly see rainfall the next 48 hours. Winter Storm Warnings are underway for the Central Plains to the Upper Midwest. Heavy snow, strong winds and poor visibility are anticipated for areas in the path of the strengthening winter storm. Some locations may see up to 18” of snow in central Nebraska! Expect travel impacts, flight cancellations and delays, for locations under the warnings and advisories.

Colder Changes Locally

Rainfall will continue into our Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Ahead of the boundary, temperatures will be mild and many spots around the state may peak into the mid-50s! The cold front is going to track over the state by Thursday evening and temperatures will begin to fall. Any lingering moisture Thursday night and Friday will fall as light snow.

Weekend Wintry Mix

Forecast models are coming into agreement a bit more as we near the weekend. Saturday is looking dry, but now we are tracking another chance for rain and snow on Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will stay near seasonal levels. A colder weather pattern is going to set up over the country next week.