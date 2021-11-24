Rain Thanksgiving morning with much colder air on the way

Temperatures will go a little “backwards” on Thanksgiving Day. We will see our warmest temperatures just after midnight Thursday morning, then there will be a steady decrease in temperatures through the afternoon. Expect the upper 30s and low 40s by 5 PM.

A cold front will help get showers cooking on Thanksgiving morning, as well as cool our temperatures down into Black Friday.

Widespread rain will take place by 7 AM tomorrow morning. Spotty showers will take place by noon.

Our high temperatures fall to the mid 30s by Black Friday as we begin to dry out for Friday and Saturday.