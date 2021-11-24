Rain Thanksgiving morning with much colder air on the way

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will go a little “backwards” on Thanksgiving Day. We will see our warmest temperatures just after midnight Thursday morning, then there will be a steady decrease in temperatures through the afternoon. Expect the upper 30s and low 40s by 5 PM.

A cold front will help get showers cooking on Thanksgiving morning, as well as cool our temperatures down into Black Friday.

Widespread rain will take place by 7 AM tomorrow morning. Spotty showers will take place by noon.

Our high temperatures fall to the mid 30s by Black Friday as we begin to dry out for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News