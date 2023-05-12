Downpours developed as expected Friday as early as sunrise and in the afternoon with a few storm. The threat of rain continues however, many rain-free locations and hours are expected

PEAKING ON FRIDAY

The forecast all day Thursday was specific that we would reach the peak rainfall coverage early afternoon and evening on Friday. At the time of this post (6pm) the PEAK COVERAGE of the rainfall is passing. Look at the real-estate that remains rain-free Friday. Delaware county and the city of Muncie, was really the location of the most pronounced rainfall Friday with nearly one-quarter of an inch of rainfall. Some locations south of the city reported over half to two-thirds of an inch.

Downpours and t-showers will diminish in coverage rest of the night but not completely fade. A shower or t-storm is possible but in even more limited coverage through sunrise.

MUGGLY season has begun with a big surge in humidity Friday. This is the HIGHEST HUMIDITY since last September with a dew point reaching the mid/upper 60s. This is Gulf of Mexico air here now, fueling local downpours this weekend.

Rainfall coverage for Saturday will remain low (20%) with best chance of a downpour earlier in the day. Afternoon skies may brighten in time for the Grand Prix Saturday with a forecast temp near or exceeding 80°.

Showers and storms are expected to roam central Indiana though Sunday night but coverage will be limited at or around 20%. We are focusing in on potentially two rounds Sunday that may feature a cluster or complex of storms in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning. Should one develop, there will be a heightened risk that a few gusty/active storms are produced. We will monitor trends Saturday.