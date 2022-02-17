Steady rain is falling, as we begin our Thursday morning, while temperatures are beginning to fall from the north to the south. Expect a tricky, icy forecast ahead for this evening and overnight across our viewing area!

This morning through mid-afternoon rain will continue to fall with 1″ to 2″ in spots expected. Due to frozen and solid soil underfoot, runoff from the heavier rain will likely cause some local flooding, along with pooling/ponding on area roads. This will create some hydroplaning, as a flood watch is in effect through tonight.

By late afternoon, snow and ice will be falling in our northwestern counties, as a colder rainfall continues for downtown Indianapolis. With the wintry mix up north, roads will begin to turn slick and slushy, as visibility reduces your travel speed near Lafayette to Kokomo.

By the evening rush hour, Indianapolis will begin to see a changeover from rain to ice, while temperatures hover near 32°. With the mildness from the past few days, roads should remain wet for most until colder temperatures take hold and the mixed precipitation begins to stick on roadways.

Due to this and moisture quickly exiting east…light icy/snow totals are expected for downtown and counties south of the city (around 1″). Our northwestern counties could see up to 6″ of snowfall and are currently under a winter storm warning!

Overnight, ice and snow will be pulling out of Indiana, as temperatures drop into the upper teens! Any water, snow and ice that has fallen will freeze up creating likely slick conditions that will hold through early Friday mornings rush hour.

Sunshine returns on Friday and will take us through the entire weekend, with warmer air returning on Sunday and into Monday.