Clouds are increasing, and temperatures are rising this morning across the state. An approaching cold front, by mid-morning, will eventually bring rain to the area. In our northern counties, a wintry mix will be possible with some wet snow or sleet pellets falling within areas of rain. Roadways will be wet for downtown but could become a touch slushy for our northern fringe counties before milder air works in and turns the precipitation to all rain.

Temperatures will rise with highs reaching the lower 40s by mid to late afternoon, as winds remain gusty at times, at 12-18 mph from the southwest.

This evening, a second cold front will slip across the state. This will bring additional rain and wind, while ultimately bringing a changeover from rain showers to snow showers. As colder air drops in, a light dusting could occur in a few counties, mostly north of downtown. Wind chills will be harsh by Saturday morning, as flurries remain through the day. Highs tomorrow will struggle to reach the upper 20s.

Sunday will bring a harsh start with lows in the the single digits, under mainly clear skies. Clouds will quickly increase through the morning, as a weak clipper swings across the state. This will bring pockets of light snow and a dusting in a few counties. Highs will only reach the middle 20s, as the cold air holds for the entire weekend.