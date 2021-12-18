Rain to start, exiting this afternoon, dry stretch ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with showers. Showers will be around for the morning hours with heavy pockets of rain possible. After today, we are dry for most of next week.

After showers exit this afternoon, mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will be around. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40s and overnight lows drop into the upper 20s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Sunday will be dry and chilly. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will top off in the upper 30s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Monday will be warmer with temperatures topping off in the middle 40s under sun and clouds. Overnight lows again will be in the upper 20s.

The dry and seasonal stretch of weather will continue into the holiday weekend with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. There looks to be a slight chance for rain on Friday but it is still too early to tell at this time.

What are the chances of a White Christmas in Indy this year? Almost zero.