Spots northwest and southwest of Indianapolis reported light accumulating snow this morning then again this evening. Views up in Benton County tonight show snow accumulating on the grass very easily. Earlier this morning, areas in Knox County near Vincennes also saw some snow. Around Indianapolis/Marion County, we’ve been in a snow “donut hole” with temperatures not hitting freezing. Because of that, we’ve seen rain mainly but we’ll monitor what occurs tonight.

Look at the snow in Fowler (Benton County) with the freezing line showing up just north of there on radar! Snow easily sticks to the grass and it's trying to stick to the pavement. This is about an hour and a half NW of Indianapolis. #INwx @FOX59 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Zoawe2TRZr — Ethan Rosuck (@EthanRosuckWX) December 28, 2023

For the most part, Indianapolis’ snow drought will likely continue as the forecast lows tonight are above freezing. Which means for us, we’ll likely continue with rain. However, our snow chances aren’t zero but we need that 32° freezing line to reach us. That way, any rain can turn to snow. Otherwise, wintry mix is expected through Friday with the best chances of snow across western IN. New accumulations of less than an inch are expected in most places.

If the Circle City misses out on measurable snow (the likely scenario), our stretch between measurable snows will increase. Indy sits at 285 days now and we’ll get closer to the latest first date for measurable snow (January 4, 1941).

JUST WOW: Indy still hasn't seen measurable snow yet this season. The Circle City is getting closer to the record for the latest first measurable snowfall! The 2023-24 winter season will join this list whenever the snow occurs. Sorry winter lovers. #INwx @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/cs1jy7ux88 — Ethan Rosuck (@EthanRosuckWX) December 28, 2023

Chances for rain/mix around Indy metro and surrounding counties will stretch into Friday on a scattered basis. Friday calls for highs still above normal but cooler than what we’ve been used to. Forecast highs Friday in the mid-to-upper 30s. The last weekend of 2023 looks dry but a bit on the breezy side. Thanks to west-southwest winds, highs will be in the 40s Saturday and near 40° on Sunday. The first days of January also look dry and mild minus a stray shower chance on Wednesday.