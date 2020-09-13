Rain totals were light last night; skies brighten this Sunday

The light showers that traveled over central Indiana Saturday night were very light and widely scattered. The station at the Indianapolis International Airport only measured 0.02” of rain within a 24-hour period. A bit more rain fell at Eagle Creek and in the Lafayette area. Lafayette had one of the larger totals, but it too was shy of 0.50”.

The showers have moved out of the state with the passing cold front. At 9 AM, skies were already turning clear in the western half of the state. The cloud cover will decrease across central Indiana and skies will brighten from west to east. Dew points will fall near 60°, which will make it feel less humid during the afternoon! Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s later today.

The weather looks refreshing for the Monday morning rush hour in Indianapolis. The clearing sky tonight and northwesterly winds will help low dip down into the 50s. Sweaters or light jackets may be needed for students waiting at bus stops early in the school week.

Sally hold tropical storm status and it is creating wind sustained wind speeds at 50 MPH. The storm is tracking WNW at 13 MPH and it going to travel over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. It is projected to intensify to hurricane strength by Monday, and when it makes landfall near Louisiana and Mississippi. The Gulf Coast has Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Warnings issued bracing for Sally’s impact.