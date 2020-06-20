Rainfall chances rise for Father’s Day; we need the rain!

Welcome to Summer! The season officially began at 5:44 PM on Saturday. The start of summer is marked as the moment the earth’s tilt toward the sun is at its maximum. At this point, called the summer solstice, the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer, which is located at 23.5° latitude North. For every place north of the Tropic of Cancer, the sun is at its highest point in the sky.

It certainly feels like summer! Indianapolis and many surrounding cities hit 90-degrees for the second day in a row on Saturday. This is the hottest we’ve been since last October when we opened the month with record breaking heat and back-to-back days in the 90s.

A few isolated showers will be possible this evening but most remain dry. We could certainly use the rain though. We are at our 16th straight day, in Indianapolis, where we haven’t had measurable rainfall. This ties for the driest over these dates, June 5th through June 20th, on record. 2012 was the only other year, over this time span, that didn’t receive measurable rain. It’s also interesting to note that 2012 was also our hottest year on record. Dry air, dry soil allows air temperatures to sky rocket quickly. Hopefully we don’t have a repeat this year. Lucky for us, we do have some rain in the forecast.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the day on Sunday, Father’s Day. However, there will still be many rain-free hours, and not everyone gets the rain. Historically, it has rained on 57% of the Father’s days on record. Just in the last 5 years, Indianapolis has recorded rainfall on 4 of them. We do have those chances again tomorrow but you don’t need to cancel any of your outdoor plans, just keep an eye on the radar. At worst, you may just need to postpone some of your activities. You can easily keep track of the radar by downloading our free WXAuthority App.

Our rainfall deficit is at 1.73″ in Indianapolis and a whopping 3″ in Bloomington. With Sunday rainfall not looking to be widely dispersed, we’ll have to look ahead to the system Monday night/ Tuesday to make more of an impact on our dry June. Not only will the cold front associated with this system trigger the much needed rainfall, it will also wipe away the rising humidity we’ll be feeling over the next few days.