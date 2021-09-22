Rainy and colder start to fall

It’s the first official day of the fall season, and we start it off very cool! Temperatures have been falling since midnight. That’s when most of us hit our highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures started to fall throughout the day, staying pretty static in the mid 50s throughout the afternoon, and continue that way through the evening.

We’ve had widespread rainfall throughout the day, but storm activity has stayed to a minimum. Strong winds have been out of the northwest around 25 mph.

Much better fall weather is on the way for football Friday! Our temperatures will become mild, with drier air Friday night.

Warmer air will return next week. When we add a little more sunshine, our temperatures will return to normal in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT:

Rainy, isolated storm possible. Breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Low 49

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Breezy again with steady winds out of the west 10-20mph.

High 62

Low 47

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny, drier and warmer.

High 72

Low 56

SATURDAY:

Early rain possible, with a little sunshine into the afternoon.

High 70

Low 51

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny.

High 74

Low 55