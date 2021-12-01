Rainy and unseasonably warm open to December

It is going to be a soggy start to December for central Indiana, after seeing a three day stretch of dry weather. A warm front is going to lift north over the Ohio Valley today, which will bring scattered showers to the area for the next several hours. However, rain chances will drop heading into the evening as the system moves away from the state.

Highs are going to be cooler today due to the showers and additional cloud cover. Highs will reach into the upper 40s by the late afternoon.

Some clearing is going to occur tonight, and brighter weather is on tap for Thursday! It will turn breezy with southerly winds gusts near 25 MPH for tomorrow. The strong winds out of the south will help temperatures turn mild with highs near 60°! Highs tomorrow are going to be trending about 15 degrees higher compared to the average high in Indy for December 2.

We are going to wrap up the workweek with another dry and unseasonably warm day. Highs on Friday will rise near 60° once again! However, it will turn cooler by the weekend with 40s returning both Saturday and Sunday. Shower chances rise again Sunday afternoon.

The weather next week is looking to be more active with falling temperatures and the potential for a wintry mix. We will closely have to watch the weather for next Tuesday with another storm system to impact the Midwest. Stay tuned for updates in the coming days!