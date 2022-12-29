INDIANAPOLIS – Widespread rain showers are on the way to Indiana!

Thursday at a glance

Temperatures finally above freezing

After five days of waiting, our air temperatures finally made it above the freezing 32 degree mark in Indianapolis. Not only did Indy go above freezing, the rest of the state was much warmer, rising to temperatures well above normal in the 50s! More of that warm weather remains in place in the week ahead.

Upper level pattern warms up

The warm air has some staying power. Temperatures will be in the 50s and potentially even the 60s until the middle of next week!

Rain showers on the way

Rain showers on the way to Indiana. It will be widespread throughout the state starting Thursday night and carries into Saturday morning. Rain begins to taper off by Saturday afternoon, while some areas of drizzle to pockets of light rain showers will remain.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast