Saturday marked the fifth consecutive day with highs in the 70s for Indianapolis. This is something Indy hasn’t seen since the beginning of May. A few spots also saw a few sprinkles but a majority of the rain will hold off until Sunday, where scattered showers are possible.

Sunday will not be a washout and dry hours are promised. But in the afternoon and early evening, expect widely scattered showers to be around as the frontal boundary moves through. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast and temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70°. It will definitely be a great day to stay inside, watch some movies or football. As a reminder, you can watch the Colts right here on FOX59 starting at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Not much rain will come from this with some isolated quarter-of-an-inch to half-an-inch amounts. We’ll take any rain we can because Indy this month has only seen 0.16″ of rain, 1.43″ below normal. We’re still 4.21″ below normal when it comes to rainfall since January, too. This will be the only rain in the forecast for the next week to ten days, even potentially beyond that.

After the frontal boundary moves through, the last days of summer will definitely feel like it with above-normal temperatures returning to Central Indiana starting midweek. The “hot dome” will be making its return as our flow comes out of the southwest once again.

Monday and Tuesday will serve as transition days with 80s returning Wednesday, Thursday and into next weekend. Next Saturday is also the Fall Equinox or the first official day of fall and with a forecast high of 83° (7° above normal), it won’t be feeling like it.

We’ll be under an extended dry stretch through the week, too so keep the sunscreen and sunglasses handy! Summer is going out with a bang as temperatures will make it feel more like August once again.