Rainy day ahead, as the year of 2020 winds down

Clouds have been on the increase overnight, while winds have increased from the south. Temperatures are steadily rising at this time, as rain is beginning to build across the state.

Rain will fall steadily at times through the day, as winds turn breezy from the southwest. This should help to move our temperatures into the upper 40s by 4 p.m. in Indianapolis.

A cold front will cut across the state by early evening, bringing pockets of rain/snow mixture through the overnight in a few counties. Little to no accumulation is expected, at best, there will be some grassy areas.

Although with temperatures falling, some patchy ice could form up on various roadways as temperatures drop into the 20s.

The last day of 2020 appears to be rather cloudy and seasonal with highs in the upper 30s. Fairly uneventful or quiet is a great way to end this year, at least weather-wise.

Expect another system to quickly move in during the early predawn hours of Friday, the first day of a new year! We will watch closely, because at the onset, freezing rain could fall across the state.

This will likely be brief but during those hours, roads could become quite slick in spots. Temperatures will quickly rise and rain will take over.

Highs by Friday afternoon could reach the middle 50s, nearly 20° above the seasonal average.