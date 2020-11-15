Rainy overnight as winds build in strength; Wind Advisory Sunday

Central Indiana is in for a wet and very windy night. A strong cold front is heading our way. Out ahead of it, showers will become more widespread and winds will build in strength.

A Wind Advisory has been issued and it will be in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM Sunday. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible. These winds could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and may result in a few power outages.

Widespread showers are expected, mainly after midnight and will continue through early Sunday morning. Steady rain at times and the possibility of a couple isolated thunderstorms will bring rainfall totals in the 1/2″ range for most with localized higher amounts closer to 1″, especially in areas south of I-70.

The rain exits Sunday morning leaving us with continued gusty winds and falling temperatures. The warmest part of the day will be early Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by the late morning and into the low and mid 40s by the late afternoon.

Winds ease late Sunday night and while it will still be breezy at times, we’ll see quiet conditions prevail through the rest of next week.

IN THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Iota, our 30th named storm of the year, will take aim at Central America in the coming days, possibly making landfall as a Cat 2 or 3 hurricane. This area was already hit hard by Eta earlier in the month.