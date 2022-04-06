We are tracking areas of rain to begin our Wednesday morning, including the rush hour! Rainfall will be steady at times and continue through the early afternoon with a passage of a cold front. Once the front clears, sunshine will return to end the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be a bit breezy today but afternoon sun will help to bump our temperatures back into the upper 50s. Basically, a half and half day!

Tonight, clouds will remain scattered through the overnight, as temperatures drop into the lower 40s.

Thursday brings early sunshine before clouds increase through the late morning and afternoon. Another trough will swing through the state, reinforcing the cooler pattern and help aid in spotty shower development. Still plenty of dry time but a cooler day is expected with highs around 50°.

Friday and Saturday bring the coldest air of the week and likely for the young month, as highs struggle to reach 40°, while rain and snow showers will fall off and on. Breezy winds will add to the chill, as a light dusting could be possible in spots through Saturday afternoon.

Warm surge arrives on Sunday afternoon and should take us into early next week!