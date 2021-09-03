Rainy start to the holiday weekend

Another beautiful morning is underway to start your Friday! Dry weather holds and temperatures remain comfortable out-the-door, while dew points remain low. Although cloudier conditions return today, most will be mid to high level clouds, so some sunshine will add to brightening the day! Highs later this afternoon should reach the lower 80s, seasonal for early September.

Friday night lights! Expect dry weather hold tonight, for most of the state, through midnight, marking a great night outdoors for sports and dining.

Saturday brings rain to the area. It appears that this will likely arrive before sunrise across several counties and increase in coverage through the day. Due to rainfall and heavier cloud cover, expect a cooler day! Rain will linger into Sunday morning, as the cold front stretches across the state. By Sunday afternoon, rain will ease from north to south, while some sun slowly works in through the afternoon.

Labor Day still remains dry and bright to wrap up your holiday weekend.