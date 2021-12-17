Rainy start to the weekend; chillier finish

Skies are somewhat clear to start your Friday morning, along with a colder open! Temperatures out-the-door are running 30° colder than Thursday morning with wind chills in the 20s. Any early sunshine will fade as clouds thicken through the morning and into the afternoon, slowing down any significant warming today!

Scattered showers will return to the area between 2-4 p.m., creating a wet open to the weekend and your Friday night plans.

Rain will intensify in coverage overnight and through Saturday morning, while temperatures hover in the lower 40s/upper 30s. Rainfall amounts will range between .50″-1.50″ with the heaviest likely falling from Indianapolis and points south! Some good news though, the rain will not last all day! Drier air will begin to punch in on breezy, northwest winds behind another cold front. This will make for a colder Saturday evening but dry. Here’s a look at your rain timing and colts forecast:

Skies will be clearing and colder air will settle in by Sunday morning with lows in the lower 20s. A new dry stretch takes hold on Sunday and could easily run through next Thursday! Great travel weather but, unfortunately, a white Christmas looks to be in peril right now but I haven’t quite given up hope just yet! Look for more in the days ahead on snow chances for next weekend!