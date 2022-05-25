INDIANAPOLIS – We have already seen widespread showers and heavy pockets of rain this morning. We will keep the rain chances until the end of the week but by this weekend I expect plenty of sunshine!

Rainy, humid stretch ahead

The rest of your Wednesday will feature showers and storms around. One or two could become a little bit stronger but widespread severe weather is not likely. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather so the threat is low, just not zero. My main concern for the next few days will be heavy rain and flooding.

The rain continues into Thursday with humid conditions. Temperatures stay in the 70s with winds gusty too out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Showers continue into Thursday.

Carb Day Forecast

Showers and storms continue into Friday for Carb Day. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 60s during the day. Not a washout day but not a dry day either.

Saturday will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the middle 70s.

Indy 500 Forecast

We will start off in the upper 50s and lower 60s but will quickly climb into the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine! Stay hydrated and keep the sunscreen handy for race day!

Memorial Day Forecast

For Monday, temperatures will be close to 90° for some of us with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions!