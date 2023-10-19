After Wednesday’s fantastic mild and sunny day, we’re beginning to see changes ahead of a cold front that’s out in Illinois. Showers are moving in ahead of it. They will be around for the majority of Thursday. Umbrellas will be needed for the day. As you head out the door, I’d allow extra time too because of the upcoming rain.

Most of the widespread rain will be this morning. It will become more scattered in the afternoon and evening. Ahead of the cold front, it will also turn increasingly breezy with south-southwest winds gusting up to 20-25 miles per hour. However, once the front passes through later today, those winds will shift. The winds will come out of the northwest, signaling a different (cooler) airmass in place.

Peak Wind Gusts Thursday Peak Wind Gusts Friday

Scattered showers will be around for the first half of Friday before afternoon and evening clearing. Not much rain will come from this, maybe some isolated amounts near half an inch through Friday are possible.

Highs Friday will be cooler in the mid-to-upper 50s with breezy northwest winds. The good news though is that even though it will be slightly cooler for the weekend, skies will clear making for sunny skies.

After the weekend, we’ll have another dry and sunny stretch next week. Additionally, temperatures will once again trend warmer with 70s returning by mid-next week!