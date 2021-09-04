Rainy weather to start the weekend is NOT a sign of what’s to come!

Saturday was not the start to the weekend that many had hoped for across Central Indiana… but at least it was an excuse to watch the opening week of college football. It has also provided the region with more beneficial rain with a widespread 0.25-0.75″ falling. Beyond this, we still have two more days to right the ship and salvage a beautiful holiday weekend.

The good news is that it will not take long for our weather to make take a turn for the better. The system which has brought us rain on this Saturday is squeezed tightly between two high pressure systems. As low pressure and attendant cold front exit east, cool and dry weather will take its place immediately.

If you’re looking to enjoy a day outdoors on Sunday, have no fear making plans. There will be more clouds in the first part of the morning, but a bright sunny sky will take over by or even before lunchtime. Temperatures will be no issue either with highs reaching the low 80s in the afternoon. If anything, it will be a noticeable northwest wind to take into account, but wind will not be too breezy and should actually feel refreshing.

High pressure will be directly overhead to start off Monday making slow progress east through the day. This will provide us with another sunny and comfortable day. High temps are expected to peak in the low 80’s once again with morning lows around 60. You will notice a southwesterly wind pick up in the afternoon, but once again this will be a day to make outdoor plans without fear.

Our next chance for rain, and perhaps only chance this week, will come on Tuesday. A cold front is expected to sweep through the Midwest and this will generate a storm threat. The timing will be dependent on the frontal passage, but as of now our storm chances appear greatest in the evening.